Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 6:16PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 614 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

between Desert Center and Blythe, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which

may also generate blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Blythe Airport and Midland.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 122 and 146.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.