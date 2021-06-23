Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 6:16PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 614 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
between Desert Center and Blythe, moving northeast at 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which
may also generate blowing dust.
Locations impacted include…
Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Blythe Airport and Midland.
This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 122 and 146.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
