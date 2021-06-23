Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 7:02PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 702 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs, or 30 miles east of Desert

Center, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Blythe Airport and Palo Verde.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 125 and 148.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.