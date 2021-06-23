Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 7:34PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 633 PM MST/633 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm near Ripley, or 35 miles north of Martinez Lake, moving

north at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which

may also generate blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Blythe Airport, Palo Verde, Ripley, Ehrenberg and East

Blythe.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 5.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 146 and 156.

CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 12.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.