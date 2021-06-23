Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 7:34PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 633 PM MST/633 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm near Ripley, or 35 miles north of Martinez Lake, moving
north at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which
may also generate blowing dust.
Locations impacted include…
Blythe, Blythe Airport, Palo Verde, Ripley, Ehrenberg and East
Blythe.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 5.
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 146 and 156.
CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 12.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
