Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 8:43PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 843 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles southeast of Desert Center, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 117 and 133.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.