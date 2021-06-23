Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 9:07PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 806 PM MST/806 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Palo Verde, or 34 miles southeast

of Desert Center, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Palo Verde and Ripley.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 137 and 145.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 77 and 80.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.