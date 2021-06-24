Flood Advisory issued June 24 at 1:13PM PDT until June 24 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly near Amboy road east of Twentynine Palms. Between 0.5 and

0.75 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.