Flood Advisory issued June 24 at 2:05PM PDT until June 24 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 205 PM PDT, Doppler radar continued tp indicate heavy rain due to

thunderstorms east of Twentynine Palms. Minor flooding expected near

low water crossings and along Amboy Road. Between 0.75 and 1.25

inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.