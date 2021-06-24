Flood Advisory issued June 24 at 2:11PM PDT until June 24 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 515 PM PDT.

* At 211 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms east of Kelso. Minor flooding is expected to impact

low water crossings on Kelso-Cima Road between Kelso and Cima.

Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cima and Mid Hills Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.