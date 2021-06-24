Flood Advisory issued June 24 at 3:15PM PDT until June 24 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 315 PM PDT, Thunderstorm activity has diminished across the

region, however localized runoff will remain possible through 415

pm. Beware of elevated stream flows and low water crossings.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.