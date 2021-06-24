Flood Advisory issued June 24 at 3:18PM PDT until June 24 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 318 PM PDT, Thunderstorm activity in the higher terrain east of

Kelso continues this afternoon. Runoff may continue to impact low

water crossings on Kelso-Cima road between Kelso and Cima through

the early evening. Beware of low water crossings and elevated stream

flows.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cima and Mid Hills Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.