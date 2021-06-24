Flood Advisory issued June 24 at 5:08PM PDT until June 24 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the
* Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 615 PM PDT.
* At 508 PM PDT, Additional thunderstorm activity has developed
along Kelso-Cima road this evening and some additional flooding
remains possible. The flood advisory has been extended an hour as
these storms move through.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Cima and Mid Hills Campground.
Additional rainfall of 0.25 to 0.75 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.