Flood Advisory issued June 24 at 5:08PM PDT until June 24 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the

* Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 615 PM PDT.

* At 508 PM PDT, Additional thunderstorm activity has developed

along Kelso-Cima road this evening and some additional flooding

remains possible. The flood advisory has been extended an hour as

these storms move through.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cima and Mid Hills Campground.

Additional rainfall of 0.25 to 0.75 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.