Excessive Heat Warning issued June 25 at 12:50PM PDT until June 28 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105
to 110 possible in many locations and from 120 to 125 possible
in Death Valley National Park.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southern Nevada and
southeast California.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some areas within and near the watch area
will approach records both days. The risk of heat related
illness increases on Monday when temperatures are forecast to
peak.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
