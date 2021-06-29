Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 29 at 11:44AM PDT until June 29 at 12:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1230 PM PDT.
* At 1142 AM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nipton And
Ivanpah Roads, or 11 miles south of Primm, moving northeast at 10
mph. The thunderstorm is also just to the east of Mountain Pass on
Interstate 15. The storm is moving slowly to the east.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Nipton, Mountain Pass and Nipton And Ivanpah Roads.
This includes Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 169
and 186.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
