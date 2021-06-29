Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 29 at 12:03PM PDT until June 29 at 12:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 1202 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nipton And

Ivanpah Roads, or 8 miles south of Primm, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Nipton, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads and Mountain Pass.

This includes Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 172

and 185.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.