Excessive Heat Warning issued July 6 at 1:37PM PDT until July 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures of 100 to 108
in Kingman, 110 to 120 along the Colorado River and near Lake
Havasu, and 110 to 118 in the Cadiz Basin.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave and Northwest Deserts. In California, Cadiz Basin and
San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ Wednesday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM
MST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Increased cloud cover late in the week and
over the weekend may temper high temperatures slightly, but warm
overnight lows and added humidity will keep conditions
dangerously hot for those unaccustomed to the conditions.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
