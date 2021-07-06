Excessive Heat Warning issued July 6 at 1:37PM PDT until July 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures of 108 to 115
are expected across the Western Mojave Desert, 105 to 110 in the
Owens Valley, 100 to 110 in Esmeralda and Nye counties, and 120
to 128 in Death Valley. Daily record high temperature values
are likely be rivaled or broken.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and
Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens
Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
