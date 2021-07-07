Heat Advisory issued July 7 at 8:11PM PDT until July 11 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures 97 to 106 expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire County.
* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 10 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses may occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest conditions expected for the central
and eastern portions of the Inland Empire, including Lake
Elsinore, Menifee, Hemet, Redlands, and San Bernardino.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up
on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.