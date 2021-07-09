Excessive Heat Warning issued July 9 at 1:02PM PDT until July 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures across

the eastern Mojave Desert and Las Vegas Valley will range from

112 to 118, 115 to 125 in the Colorado River Valley and Lake

Mead, and 105 to 115 in the lower elevations of Lincoln County.

* WHERE…Portions of Lincoln and Clark counties in Nevada

including Las Vegas. Lake Mead and Lake Mohave NRA, San

Bernardino County including Yucca Valley, the Morongo Basin,

and the Mojave Preserve.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long standing temperature records are

likely to be rivaled or exceeded. Elevated overnight lows will

provide little relief from the dangerous conditions.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.