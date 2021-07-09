Excessive Heat Warning issued July 9 at 1:02PM PDT until July 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures of 112 to 118

are expected across the Western Mojave Desert, 105 to 110 in

the Owens Valley, 100 to 110 in Esmeralda and Nye counties,

and 125 to 130 in Death Valley.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and

Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens

Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long standing record high temperature

values are likely to be rivaled or broken.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.