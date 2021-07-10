Excessive Heat Warning issued July 10 at 2:58AM PDT until July 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures of 105 to 112

in Kingman, 112 to 120 along the Colorado River and near Lake

Havasu, and 110 to 118 in the Cadiz Basin.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave and Northwest Deserts. In California, Cadiz Basin and

San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.