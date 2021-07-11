Excessive Heat Warning issued July 11 at 1:42AM PDT until July 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures across
the eastern Mojave Desert and Las Vegas Valley will range from
112 to 118, 115 to 125 in the Colorado River Valley and Lake
Mead, and 105 to 115 in the lower elevations of Lincoln County.
* WHERE…Portions of Lincoln and Clark counties in Nevada
including Las Vegas. Lake Mead and Lake Mohave NRA, San
Bernardino County including Yucca Valley, the Morongo Basin,
and the Mojave Preserve.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long standing temperature records are
likely to be rivaled or exceeded. Elevated overnight lows will
provide little relief from the dangerous conditions.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.