Excessive Heat Warning issued July 13 at 3:20AM PDT until July 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions continuing. Another day of
potential record heat will keep heat risk very high for the
warned area.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and
Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens
Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tonight.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.