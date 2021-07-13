Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 11:52AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 1150 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
near Big Bear City, and nearly stationary.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Localized storms like this one will develop and dissipate rapidly
during the afternoon, with the greatest threat being strong and
gusty winds that could produce damage.
Locations impacted include…
Big Bear City, eastern Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Johnson Valley,
Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake
And Lucerne Valley, Baldwin Lake, Woodlands and Fawnskin.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
