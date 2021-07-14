Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 4:04PM PDT until July 14 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 404 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that the earlier
thunderstorms have moved to the north toward Interstate 15 near
Primm. However, runoff from the earlier heavy rain is still likely
impacting Ivanpah and Nipton Roads. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nipton And Ivanpah Roads.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
