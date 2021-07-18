Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 3:17PM PDT until July 18 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 615 PM PDT.

* At 317 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain north of Mountain Pass along Excelsior Mine Road and

Kingston Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.