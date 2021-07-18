Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 4:29PM PDT until July 18 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 429 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated training thunderstorms which

have continued to produce heavy rain across Kingston Road and

Excelsior Mine Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.