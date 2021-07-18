Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 4:29PM PDT until July 18 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 429 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated training thunderstorms which
have continued to produce heavy rain across Kingston Road and
Excelsior Mine Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.