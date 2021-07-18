Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 7:10PM PDT until July 18 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 1000 PM PDT.

* At 710 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across Daggett and Newberry Springs. A spotter reported

flash flooding along Route 66 in Newberry Springs. Flash flooding

is occurring or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Daggett, Newberry Springs and Nebo Center.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.