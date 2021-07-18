Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 7:10PM PDT until July 18 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1000 PM PDT.
* At 710 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across Daggett and Newberry Springs. A spotter reported
flash flooding along Route 66 in Newberry Springs. Flash flooding
is occurring or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Daggett, Newberry Springs and Nebo Center.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
