Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 8:08PM PDT until July 18 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 808 PM PDT, the public reported flash flooding across Highway 66
near Daggett. CHP also reported signs of flooding with debris along
Main Street and I-15.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Public reported and CHP.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Daggett, Newberry Springs and Nebo Center.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.