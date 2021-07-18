Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 8:08PM PDT until July 18 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 808 PM PDT, the public reported flash flooding across Highway 66

near Daggett. CHP also reported signs of flooding with debris along

Main Street and I-15.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Public reported and CHP.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Daggett, Newberry Springs and Nebo Center.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.