Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 6:12PM PDT until July 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 612 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Baldwin

Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38

Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx

Summit, Woodlands, Heart Bar Campground, Fawnskin and western

Rimrock.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.