Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 6:12PM PDT until July 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 715 PM PDT.
* At 612 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Baldwin
Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38
Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx
Summit, Woodlands, Heart Bar Campground, Fawnskin and western
Rimrock.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
