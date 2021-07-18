Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 6:24 PM

Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 6:24PM PDT until July 18 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Western San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 930 PM PDT.

* At 624 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms south of Daggett. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Newberry Springs.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content