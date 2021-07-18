Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 6:24PM PDT until July 18 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Western San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 930 PM PDT.

* At 624 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms south of Daggett. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Newberry Springs.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.