Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 6:24PM PDT until July 18 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Western San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 930 PM PDT.
* At 624 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms south of Daggett. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Newberry Springs.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
