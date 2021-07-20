Flash Flood Warning issued July 20 at 6:34PM PDT until July 20 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 634 PM PDT, Thunderstorms that produced heavy rain over the
warned area have ended. However due to the radar estimated rainfall,
the warning will continue for any flooding impacts near the
intersection of Goffs Road and Highway 95.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 95 And I-40.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.