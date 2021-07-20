Flash Flood Warning issued July 20 at 8:02PM PDT until July 20 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 802 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates heavy rain has ended across
the warned area. However, the warning will be continued due to any
lingering impacts from the earlier heavy rain. Additional flash
flooding is no longer expected.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 95 and Needles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.