Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 12:13PM PDT until July 21 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Southern Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 315 PM PDT.
* At 1213 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across Nipton Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nipton and Nipton Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.