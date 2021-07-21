Skip to Content
Published 12:13 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 12:13PM PDT until July 21 at 3:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Southern Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 315 PM PDT.

* At 1213 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across Nipton Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nipton and Nipton Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

