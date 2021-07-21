Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 5:18PM PDT until July 21 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 815 PM PDT.
* At 518 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needles, Mohave Valley, and Needle Highway.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
