Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 6:14PM PDT until July 21 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 614 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has ended across
the warned area. However, additional thunderstorm development is
occurring south of the area. Thus the flash flood threat will
continue.
HAZARD…Thunderstorms producing flash flooding over Goffs Road.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County including Goffs Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
