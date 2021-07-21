Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 6:14PM PDT until July 21 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 614 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has ended across

the warned area. However, additional thunderstorm development is

occurring south of the area. Thus the flash flood threat will

continue.

HAZARD…Thunderstorms producing flash flooding over Goffs Road.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County including Goffs Road.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.