Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 6:50PM PDT until July 21 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 650 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
periods of heavy rain across the warned area. While the initial
heavy rainfall has moved out of the warned area, more development is
occurring and approaching. Flash flooding will continue to be
possible in the warned area.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Needles, Mohave Valley, and Needles Highway.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.