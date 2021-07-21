Flash Flood Warning issued July 21 at 6:50PM PDT until July 21 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 650 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

periods of heavy rain across the warned area. While the initial

heavy rainfall has moved out of the warned area, more development is

occurring and approaching. Flash flooding will continue to be

possible in the warned area.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Needles, Mohave Valley, and Needles Highway.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.