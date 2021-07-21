Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 8:10PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 709 PM MST/709 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Blythe, or 35 miles north of

Martinez Lake, moving north at 5 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central La Paz

and Riverside Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.