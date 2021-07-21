Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 8:10PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 709 PM MST/709 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Blythe, or 35 miles north of
Martinez Lake, moving north at 5 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central La Paz
and Riverside Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
