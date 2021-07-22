Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 4:23PM PDT until July 22 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 423 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1

to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, eastern Anza, Palm Desert, Hwy 74

Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And

Anza and Santa Rosa Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.