Flash Flood Warning issued July 22 at 5:02PM PDT until July 22 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 502 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to

1.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly. About 1.14 inches of rain has

been reported so far in the warning area.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, eastern Anza, Palm Desert, Hwy 74

Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And

Anza and Santa Rosa Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.