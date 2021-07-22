Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 3:06PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 305 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles west of Mt. Signal, or 10 miles south of Plaster City, moving
north at 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph along with blowing dust and reduced
visibilities down to two miles will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Plaster City, Ocotillo, Mt. Signal, Dixieland and Coyote Wells.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and
30.
CA Route 98 between mile markers 1 and 26.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
