Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 400 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Ocotillo, moving northwest at 20 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph along with blowing dust and reduced
visibilities down to two miles will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Plaster City, Ocotillo, Mt. Signal, Mountain Spring, El Centro Naval
Airfield, Coyote Wells, Dixieland and Seeley.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and
35.
CA Route 98 between mile markers 1 and 29.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
