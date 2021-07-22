Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 5:07PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 507 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Salton City, moving northwest at 20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Salton City, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores, Coolidge Springs and

Winona.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 78 between mile markers 4 and 13.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 43 and 67.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.