Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 5:26PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 524 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong

thunderstorms near Desert Shores and over the Santa Rosa Mountains

west of the Coachella Valley. Storms are moving slowly to the north

at 5 to 10 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms. Gusty winds could generate blowing dust on the desert

floor.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, northern Borrego Springs, Hwy 74 Between

Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy S22 Between Borrego Springs And Imperial

County Line, Thermal and Santa Rosa Mountain.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.