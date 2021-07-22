Special Weather Statement issued July 22 at 5:26PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 524 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong
thunderstorms near Desert Shores and over the Santa Rosa Mountains
west of the Coachella Valley. Storms are moving slowly to the north
at 5 to 10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms. Gusty winds could generate blowing dust on the desert
floor.
Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Palm Springs, northern Borrego Springs, Hwy 74 Between
Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy S22 Between Borrego Springs And Imperial
County Line, Thermal and Santa Rosa Mountain.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments