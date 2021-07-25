Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 11:13PM PDT until July 26 at 2:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Inyo County in south central California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 215 AM PDT.
* At 1113 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across portions of Death Valley National Park. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Shoshone, Furnace Creek, Death Valley Junction, Tecopa and Texas
Springs Campground.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
