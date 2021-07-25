Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 3:43PM PDT until July 25 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 343 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain had fallen across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. Area washes will continue to flow.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
North Shore.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.