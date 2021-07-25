Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 3:45PM PDT until July 25 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 345 PM PDT, between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain had fallen. This
rainfall was centered on the washes that drain into Box Canyon.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Chiriaco Summit.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.