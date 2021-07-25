Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 4:18PM PDT until July 25 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 830 PM PDT.

* At 418 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area which includes Quail Wash.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Key View.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.