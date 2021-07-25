Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 4:46PM PDT until July 25 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 446 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported Keys View Road has

been closed down due to flooding. One wash was flowing over the

roadway with close to one foot of water.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Key View.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.