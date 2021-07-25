Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 4:46PM PDT until July 25 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 446 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported Keys View Road has
been closed down due to flooding. One wash was flowing over the
roadway with close to one foot of water.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Key View.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.