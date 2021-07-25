Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 5:03PM PDT until July 25 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 503 PM PDT, earlier this afternoon between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen over portions of Joshua Tree National Park. Area
washes were reported to be flowing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.