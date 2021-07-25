Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 5:03PM PDT until July 25 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 503 PM PDT, earlier this afternoon between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen over portions of Joshua Tree National Park. Area

washes were reported to be flowing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.