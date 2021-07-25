Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 6:13PM PDT until July 25 at 10:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 1015 PM PDT.

* At 613 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 111 and 120.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.